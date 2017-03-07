FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Navistar quarterly loss widens on lower revenue
March 7, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 5 months ago

Navistar quarterly loss widens on lower revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a higher loss than a year earlier as continued weakness in the trucking industry hurt revenue.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company reported a first-quarter loss of $62 million or 76 cents per share, compared with a loss of $33 million or 40 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected a loss of 45 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nick Carey; editing by Jason Neely)

