Navistar loss narrows as warranty expenses fall, truck sales rise

June 5 (Reuters) - Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss as its warranty expenses fell and its truck sales improved.

The company has been paying warranty expenses for selling redesigned engines that failed to get approval in 2012.

Net loss attributable to Navistar narrowed to $297 million, or $3.65 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from $374 million, or $4.65 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.75 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)