Truck and engine maker Navistar's quarterly loss widens
September 2, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Truck and engine maker Navistar's quarterly loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp’s quarterly loss widened, hurt by restructuring and product warranty costs.

The net loss attributable to Navistar widened to $28 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $2 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 11 percent to $2.54 billion.

The company, which on Wednesday reported its 12th quarterly loss in a row, has been struggling since its bid to develop a novel emission-reduction system failed to meet regulatory standards in 2012 and led to higher warranty expenses. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
