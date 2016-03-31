FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulator sues Navistar ex-CEO Ustian
March 31, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. regulator sues Navistar ex-CEO Ustian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday filed a civil lawsuit against former Navistar International Corp Chief Executive Daniel Ustian, accusing him of fraud.

Ustian was accused of leading a “campaign of deception” from late 2010 through 2012 with fraudulent statements about Navistar’s ability to meet a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency deadline to comply with tough emission standards for heavy-duty diesel truck engines.

The lawsuit was filed with the federal court in Chicago. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)

