a year ago
Navistar Defense gets DoD subpoena over sale of some suspension systems
September 8, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Navistar Defense gets DoD subpoena over sale of some suspension systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Navistar Defense LLC, a unit of Navistar International Corp, said it received a subpoena from the United States Department of Defense Inspector General requesting documents related to the sale of some independent suspension systems to the government.

The company has submitted the documents and intends to comply with the subpoena, Navistar said in a filing on Thursday. (bit.ly/2cvAtdv)

The subpoena is related to the independent suspension systems for military vehicles between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2010, the company said.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
