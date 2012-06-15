FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MHR Fund reports 14 pct stake in Navistar
June 15, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

MHR Fund reports 14 pct stake in Navistar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - MHR Fund Management LLC, a private investment firm, reported a 13.6 percent stake in Navistar International Corp and said it may seek talks with the truck and engine maker’s management.

MHR, which is run by Mark Rachesky, owns about 9.4 million shares of Navistar, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Rachesky has previously invested in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. He is also the chairman of Leap Wireless International Inc.

Carl Icahn last week lifted his stake in Navistar to 12 percent, taking advantage of a sharp drop in the stock price on weak results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.