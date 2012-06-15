MHR Fund reports 14 pct stake in Navistar

June 15 (Reuters) - MHR Fund Management LLC, a private investment firm, reported a 13.6 percent stake in Navistar International Corp and said it may seek talks with the truck and engine maker’s management.

MHR, which is run by Mark Rachesky, owns about 9.4 million shares of Navistar, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Rachesky has previously invested in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. He is also the chairman of Leap Wireless International Inc.

Carl Icahn last week lifted his stake in Navistar to 12 percent, taking advantage of a sharp drop in the stock price on weak results.