UPDATE 1-Largest shareholder MHR raises stake in Navistar
#Funds News
July 11, 2012 / 11:02 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Largest shareholder MHR raises stake in Navistar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm MHR Fund Management LLC said it increased its stake in Navistar International Corp to 14.95 percent as of July 9.

The fund, founded and run by Mark Rachesky, became the largest shareholder in the U.S. truck and engine maker in June by acquiring a 13.6 percent stake, edging out Carl Icahn.

Navistar has been struggling for the past year to contain costs of developing a new type of diesel engine for heavy trucks, and has seen its shares lose about half their value in the meantime.

Navistar, facing pressure from investors to sell itself or change its engine strategy, said last week it was developing a new engine which is expected to be ready early next year.

Navistar shares closed at $21.95 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
