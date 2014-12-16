FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Navistar posts larger-than-expected quarterly loss
December 16, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Navistar posts larger-than-expected quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a larger-than-expected loss, pulled down by restructuring and product warranty costs.

The Lisle, Illinois-based truckmaker reported a net loss of $72 million, or 88 cents a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31, compared with a loss of $154 million, or $1.91 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Sales rose 9 percent to $3 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a profit of 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)

