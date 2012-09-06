Navistar reports quarterly profit on tax benefit

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp reported an $84 million quarterly profit on Thursday after a $196 million tax benefit offset the high costs of its unsuccessful program to develop a new style of diesel engine.

The U.S. maker of International-brand heavy trucks and school buses reported net income of $84 million, or $1.22 per share, for the third quarter ended July 31, compared with earnings of $1.4 billion, or $18.24 per share, a year earlier.

Navistar last week ousted Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ustian, a 37-year veteran of the Lisle, Illinois-based company, replacing him with former Textron Inc CEO Lewis Campbell.