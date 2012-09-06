FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Navistar reports quarterly profit on tax benefit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

Navistar reports quarterly profit on tax benefit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp reported an $84 million quarterly profit on Thursday after a $196 million tax benefit offset the high costs of its unsuccessful program to develop a new style of diesel engine.

The U.S. maker of International-brand heavy trucks and school buses reported net income of $84 million, or $1.22 per share, for the third quarter ended July 31, compared with earnings of $1.4 billion, or $18.24 per share, a year earlier.

Navistar last week ousted Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ustian, a 37-year veteran of the Lisle, Illinois-based company, replacing him with former Textron Inc CEO Lewis Campbell.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.