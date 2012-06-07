FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Navistar posts 2nd-qtr loss on warranty related costs
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 10:45 AM / 5 years ago

Navistar posts 2nd-qtr loss on warranty related costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp posted a second-quarter loss as a warranty reserve to repair early 2010 and 2011 vehicles drove up costs, and the truck maker cut its full-year earnings outlook.

The company reported a net loss of $172 million, or $2.50 per share, for the second quarter ended April 30, compared with earnings of $74 million, or 93 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell about 2 percent to $3.3 billion.

The company now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of breakeven to $2.00 per share, down from its prior view of $4.25 to $5.25 per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.