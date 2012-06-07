Navistar posts 2nd-qtr loss on warranty related costs

June 7 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp posted a second-quarter loss as a warranty reserve to repair early 2010 and 2011 vehicles drove up costs, and the truck maker cut its full-year earnings outlook.

The company reported a net loss of $172 million, or $2.50 per share, for the second quarter ended April 30, compared with earnings of $74 million, or 93 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell about 2 percent to $3.3 billion.

The company now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of breakeven to $2.00 per share, down from its prior view of $4.25 to $5.25 per share.