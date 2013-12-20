FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Navistar revenue drops 13.5 pct due to weak demand
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Navistar revenue drops 13.5 pct due to weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that Navistar’s sales in the quarter were hurt by its transition to a new emission technology, not because of a failed engine redesign in 2012)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp reported a 13.5 percent drop in quarterly revenue due to weak demand across businesses.

Navistar’s transition to a new emission technology ate into its market share and hurt sales in the quarter, the company said.

Revenue dropped to $2.75 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 from $3.18 billion a year earlier.

Net loss narrowed to $154 million, or $1.91 per share, from $2.77 billion, or $40.13 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.