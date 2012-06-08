FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Icahn raises Navistar stake to about 12 pct
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 8, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Icahn raises Navistar stake to about 12 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn increased his stake in Navistar International Corp to 11.87 percent on Thursday, taking advantage of a sharp fall in the truck and engine maker’s shares after the company reported a quarterly loss.

Icahn, who had pushed for a merger of Navistar and rival Oshkosh Corp, had earlier reported a stake of 9.99 percent in Navistar.

The billionaire investor bought 883,200 Navistar shares on Thursday, when the company’s shares fell as much as 28 percent to $20.21.

Navistar’s results have been hit over the last two quarters by warranty costs related to engines built in 2010 and 2011. It is also facing delays in receiving regulatory approval for a new engine that does not comply with current U.S. emission rules.

The company warned investors in March that costs for repairing the engines were taking a heavy toll on profit, but said warranty claims had peaked. Claims, however, have shot up since then.

Navistar Chief Executive Daniel Ustian had said he was open to a merger with Oshkosh, in which Icahn also holds an about 10 percent stake, but the idea was rejected by Oshkosh shareholders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.