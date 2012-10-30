FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Navistar to shut Garland truck plant, cut 900 jobs
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 10:05 PM / 5 years ago

Navistar to shut Garland truck plant, cut 900 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp said it will close its manufacturing plant in Garland, Texas and cut 900 jobs to reduce costs.

The company said earlier this year that about 500 employees had accepted buyouts in the third quarter and that another 200 would probably be laid off in the fourth quarter.

The company had 20,800 employees worldwide as of Oct. 31, 2011, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Garland plant closure is expected to reduce Navistar’s operating costs by $25-$35 million annually, it said.

The company will record a charge of about $10 million in the fourth quarter, mainly related to employee separation benefits.

It also expects to record certain pretax charges of $30-$50 million, dependent upon determination of fair value, Navistar said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.