FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Navkar Corp files for up to $96 mln IPO
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

India's Navkar Corp files for up to $96 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Navkar Corporation, an Indian container terminal operator, filed a draft prospectus for an up to 6 billion rupees ($96.3 million) initial public offering (IPO) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The offer consists of a fresh issuance of 5.10 billion rupees and an offer for sale of up to 900 million rupees, the draft filed on Tuesday showed.

The company plans to use the proceeds for capacity expansion. Navkar’s rivals include Gateway Distriparks and Allcargo Logistics.

Axis Bank, Edelweiss and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the issue. ($1 = 62.3150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.