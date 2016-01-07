FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses claims of deceptive practices by Navy credit union
January 7, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Judge tosses claims of deceptive practices by Navy credit union

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Jan 7 -

A Nevada federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. credit union of fraudulent marketing of add-on insurance for holders of its credit cards and consumer loans.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks said the Navy Federal Credit Union was not dishonest in the way it sold the plans and clearly disclosed their terms to its members, who include the armed forces, Department of Defense personnel and military contractors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZPrOFj

