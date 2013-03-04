Lockheed, Austal each win orders for 2 coastal warships-Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp and Australia’s Austal have each won orders to build two more Littoral Combat Ships for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

Lockheed won an order valued at $697 million to build two more of its steel monohull LCS ships for the Navy using fiscal 2013 funding, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of large weapons contracts. It said work on the two ships would be completed by July 2018.

The U.S. unit of Austal received a contract valued at $682 million to build two more of its aluminum-hulled, trimaran design LCS ships for the Navy, with the work slated to be finished by June 2018, the Pentagon said.