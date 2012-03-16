UPDATE 1-US Navy sees fleet target of about 300 ships

* Down from current target of 313 ships

* Navy awards contracts for 4 more coastal warships

* Lockheed gets $715 mln contract for 2 ships

* Austal wins $691.6 mln deal for 2 ships

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy is nearly finished with a review that will recommend a total fleet of around 300 ships, down from the current target of 313 ships, the Navy’s top uniformed officer said on Friday.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert said the Navy expected to deliver the review to Navy Secretary Ray Mabus as early as next week.

He said the review was intended to translate the Pentagon’s new military strategy into concrete requirements for the number of ships, planes and people the Navy needs to carry out its missions by 2020.

“I think the number will come out somewhere around 300,” Greenert told a defense writers meeting, referring to the fleet size addressed by the review.

Navy leaders have called for a 313-ship Navy since a Pentagon-wide review of programs conducted in 2006, but the revamped military strategy and tighter defense budgets have reduced the target.

The Navy currently has 285 ships in its fleet, but it plans to build 55 new lighter, more agile coastal warships in coming years to help meet mission needs.

The U.S. Navy on Friday announced that it had modified its existing block-buy contracts with Lockheed Martin Corp and Australia’s Austal to add funding for two new ships from each of the companies in fiscal 2012.

The Navy said it was adding $715 million to its fixed-price, incentive-fee contract with Lockheed Martin for two ships in fiscal 2012, which ends Sept. 30, and $691.6 million to a similar contract with Austal, also for two ships.

The funding will pay for the ninth through 12th ships in the Navy’s new class of coastal warships.

“The Navy is successfully driving down costs in the Littoral Combat Ship program,” said Navy Rear Admiral James Murdoch, program executive officer for Littoral Combat Ships, adding that cost-cutting measures would allow the Navy to proceed with its plans to buy a total of 55 LCS ships in coming years.

He said concerted efforts to stabilize design, improve production planning, invest in shipbuilder improvements and leverage long-term vendor agreements, coupled with the competitive long-term contract, had made the program more affordable.

Greenert said the force structure review would be sent to Defense Secretary Leon Panetta for approval, and then presented to congressional committees before it is publicly released.

Bob Nugent, vice president of AMI International, said the new 300-ship goal represented a compromise between increasingly constrained Pentagon budgets and pressure from lawmakers to increase the size of the fleet.

He said any attempt by the Navy to adopt a target below 300 ships would likely be met with howls of protest from Congress.

Lawmakers have repeatedly chided Navy officials in recent weeks about short-changing shipbuilding at a time when naval forces are in high demand and the Pentagon is pivoting to focus more on the Asia-Pacific region.

Mabus told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday that he felt confident that a fleet of around 300 ships would allow the Navy to fulfill its missions.

He said current plans called for the Navy to reach a fleet size of 300 ships by 2019.