US sees challenge funding new nuclear submarines
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 6 years ago

US sees challenge funding new nuclear submarines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy on Wednesday submitted a 30-year shipbuilding plan to Congress that calls for a fleet of about 300 ships, 13 less than in the previous plan, and forecast average spending of about $16.8 billion per year over the entire period.

Spending would be less in the first 10 years, averaging about $15.1 billion, but would shoot up to a yearly average of $19.5 billion from 2023 to 2032, due to the need to replace the current fleet of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, the report showed.

Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter submitted the plan to Congress, saying it is affordable over the next five-year period, but “presents a resourcing challenge” beyond that, largely due to the investment required for the new submarines.

