U.S. Navy awards contracts to Lockheed, Austal for 4 more ships

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy has awarded contracts worth nearly $1.4 billion to buy four more Littoral Combat Ships - two from Lockheed Martin Corp and two from Australia’s Austal, the U.S. Defense Department said on Monday.

Lockheed won a contract valued at $699 million to build two more of its steel monohull-design ships, while Austal won a contract worth $684 million to build two more of its aluminum trimaran design.

The Pentagon announced the contract awards in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.