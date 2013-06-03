FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huntington Ingalls to earn 14 pct profit on DDG-51 order-Navy
June 3, 2013

Huntington Ingalls to earn 14 pct profit on DDG-51 order-Navy

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will earn a 14 percent profit margin on a new $3.3 billion U.S. Navy contract for five warships, said Navy spokesman Chris Johnson.

Johnson had no immediate details on the profit margin to be earned by General Dynamics Corp, which won a contract to build four ships for the Navy at a cost of $2.8 billion.

The Navy has used a competitive strategy to buy DDG-51 destroyers since 1996 that gives the winning bidder a higher profit margin on the ships.

