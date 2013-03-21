FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neuberger Berman raises $550 million for loan fund
March 21, 2013 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

Neuberger Berman raises $550 million for loan fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - A Neuberger Berman managed fund that invests in loans, has raised more than three times its targeted amount, wooing investors with the promise of protection against a bounceback in interest rates.

The NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund achieved gross proceeds of 363 million pounds ($549.31 million) in an issue of new shares, it said on Thursday, compared with its aim to raise around 100 million pounds.

The fund, listed on the UK’s FTSE 250 mid cap index, invests mainly in a global portfolio of senior secured bank loans and some senior secured bonds, diversified across 20 industry sectors.

The placing of shares was run by Oriel Securities and Dexion Capital with investor demand concentrated in the UK, a source at the company said.

Many investors in bond funds are increasingly nervous about rising rates that can erode the value of their investments.

The senior secured bank loan market typically pays a floating rate of interest over a base rate and can offer protection against rising interest rates.

The fund first listed in April 2011, raising around $500 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
