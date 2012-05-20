NBA-Former Olympian Boozer dies at 75

May 20 (Reuters) - Bob Boozer, a former NBA player and member of the United States team that won the gold medal at the 1960 Olympic Games, has died at the age of 75, the Omaha World-Herald reported on Sunday.

A versatile forward who was a two-time All-American at Kansas State University, Boozer died on Saturday night in his native Omaha, Nebraska.

According to the Thomas Funeral Home in Omaha, the cause of his death was not confirmed.

Boozer, an All-Star with the Chicago Bulls in 1968 and an NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1971, played for six teams in the NBA.

A draft pick by the Cincinnati Royals, he ended his 11-year career with an average of 14.8 points per game and 8.10 rebounds, totalling 12,964 points and 7,119 rebounds.

One of his proudest moments, however, came in 1960 when he won Olympic gold in Rome as a member of a strong amateur U.S. squad that also included Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, Jerry Lucas and Walt Bellamy.

Led by coach Pete Newell, the U.S. team dominated their opponents, going 8-0 with an average margin of victory of 42.4 points. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden)