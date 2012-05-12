FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NBA-Bulls' Rose has successful knee surgery
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
May 12, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

NBA-Bulls' Rose has successful knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose has undergone successful surgery for a knee injury that ended his season, the team said on Saturday.

Rose, the 2011 NBA’s most valuable player, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the Bulls’ opening playoff win against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 28.

Without Rose, and a later injury to center Joakim Noah, the top-seeded Bulls lost the series to Philadelphia in six games.

More information on Rose’s recovery will be released early next week, the Bulls said in a statement.

The injury not only knocked the talented guard out of the National Basketball Association postseason but ended his hopes of playing with the highly-fancied United States team in the London Olympics.

Rose, 23, missed 27 regular-season games because of back, toe, groin ankle and foot injuries.

He topped the Bulls both in scoring and assists, averaging 21.8 points and 7.9 assists for 39 games. (Reporting By Gene Cherry in Raleigh North Carolina; Editing by Julian Linden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.