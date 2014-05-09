Former Time Warner chief named interim CEO of Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES, May 9 (Reuters) - The National Basketball Association named former Time Warner Chairman Richard Parsons on Friday as interim chief executive officer of the Los Angeles Clippers to oversee management of the team while the league prepares the franchise for sale, the NBA said.

The appointment of Parsons, a onetime member of President Barack Obama’s economic advisory team, comes days after the NBA announced an indefinite leave of absence for the top lieutenant of Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was banned from pro basketball over racist comments made public last month. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Additional reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)