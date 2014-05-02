FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Skechers considering taking stake in LA Clippers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Sport shoes maker Skechers USA Inc said on Friday it will explore buying a stake in the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, whose owner is at the center of a controversy over alleged racist remarks.

The commissioner of the National Basketball Association has banned team owner Donald Sterling for life over the alleged comments, raising the likelihood that the team will be sold.

Los Angeles-based Skechers said it was consulting with its advisers about leading an investment group to acquire an interest in the team. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
