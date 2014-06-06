FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBA-Air conditioning problem fixed for NBA Finals
June 6, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

NBA-Air conditioning problem fixed for NBA Finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO, June 6 (Reuters) - The electrical outage that caused the air conditioning to stop working during the opening game of the NBA Finals has been repaired, officials said on Friday.

“The AC system has been tested, is fully operational and will continue to be monitored,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment said in a statement.

The outage at the AT&T Center during Thursday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat created sweltering conditions and played a big part in the Heat’s LeBron James missing most of the fourth quarter with leg cramps.

San Antonio won the game, 110-95. Game Two of the best-of-seven series is Sunday, once again at the AT&T Center. (Reporting By Steve Ginsburg; editing by Gene Cherry)

