Sacramento Kings owners reach deal to sell team to local investor group

May 17 (Reuters) - The owners of the Sacramento Kings basketball franchise have struck a deal to sell the sought-after California team to an local investor group led by tech titan Vivek Ranadive, a spokesman for Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson said on Friday.

The deal by an investor group that includes former Facebook Inc executive Chris Kelly and 24-Hour Fitness founder Mark Mastrov, among others, comes after the National Basketball Association denied a proposal to move the Kings franchise to Seattle following months of bitter wrangling among potential suitors.