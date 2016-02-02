UAE bank NBAD to meet fixed income investors from Feb. 8 - leads

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates by assets, has picked banks to arrange a series of meetings with fixed income investors starting Feb. 8, a document from lead arrangers showed on Tuesday.

The bank, around 70 percent owned by state fund the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, has chosen Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Citigroup, HSBC and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to join its own team in arranging the roadshows.

NBAD, rated AA-/Aa3/AA-, was meeting investors following the publication of its 2015 results, the document said, although it did not specify if a bond issue would follow the roadshows, which will take place first in Europe and then Asia in the week commencing Feb. 15.

However, the bank said last week its board had approved setting up a $2 billion medium term notes programme, which would give it a structure from which to issue new debt. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)