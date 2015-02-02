FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's NBAD to meet investors from Tuesday for potential dollar bond
February 2, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's NBAD to meet investors from Tuesday for potential dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) plans to meet fixed income investors starting on Tuesday for a potential U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, a document from lead managers showed on Monday.

Rated AA- by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch, NBAD will meet investors in Asia and Europe, it said, adding that it would issue a bond during the course of 2015 subject to market conditions.

NBAD, owned 70 percent by the government of Abu Dhabi, mandated Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered and itself to arrange the investor meetings.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia

