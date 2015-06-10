FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Abu Dhabi launches $750 mln perpetual Tier 1 bond
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Abu Dhabi launches $750 mln perpetual Tier 1 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates by assets, has launched a $750 million non-call five-year perpetual Tier 1 bond, which is set to price later on Wednesday, a document from lead managers said.

Owned 70 percent by the government of Abu Dhabi, NBAD had set final guidance at 5.25 percent, the document showed, at the tighter end of its previous guidance of 5.375 plus/minus 0.125 percent.

Initial price guidance was given at around 5.375 percent earlier in the day.

The bond issue is rated six notches lower than the lender’s rating at Baa3/BBB- by Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s respectively.

Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and NBAD’s own investment banking arm are arrangers of the bond transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

