UAE lender NBAD launches $750 mln five-yr bond - leads
February 4, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

UAE lender NBAD launches $750 mln five-yr bond - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi has launched a $750 million five-year bond offering that will price later on Wednesday, a document from lead managers said.

The lender, owned 70 percent by the government of Abu Dhabi,

set the transaction to price at a spread of 85 basis points over mid-swaps, a document from lead arrangers said, tighter than the 90 bps area that was given earlier in the day.

Investor orders grew to over $1 billion, the leads said in a separate update.

NBAD had started roadshows on Tuesday in Asia and Europe after mandating Citigroup, HSBC, Standard Chartered and itself to arrange the investor meetings.

The bond, rated AA- by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch, will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

