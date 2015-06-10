FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Abu Dhabi sets initial price thoughts on Tier 1 perpetual bond
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Abu Dhabi sets initial price thoughts on Tier 1 perpetual bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates by assets, has set initial price thoughts in the 5.375 percent area for its Tier 1 capital-boosting bond issue, which is expected to price later in the day, a document from lead managers showed on Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar transaction, which has a perpetual tenor but can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year, will be of benchmark size - traditionally understood to mean worth upwards of $500 million.

The bond issue, rated six notches lower than the lender’s rating at Baa3/BBB- by Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s respectively, will boost the bank’s core capital.

Owned 70 percent by the government of Abu Dhabi, NBAD mandated Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and itself to arrange the bond issuance. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.