National Bank of Abu Dhabi revises guidance on Tier 1 perpetual bond

June 10, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Abu Dhabi revises guidance on Tier 1 perpetual bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates by assets, has revised price guidance for its Tier 1 perpetual dollar bond, after attracting orders in excess of $1.1 billion, a document from lead managers showed.

The price guidance was revised to a range of 5.375 plus/minus 0.125 percent, the document showed on Wednesday. The bond was initially marked earlier in the day in the 5.375 percent area via Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley , Societe Generale and NBAD’s own investment banking arm.

The bond issue, rated six notches lower than the lender’s rating at Baa3/BBB- by Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s respectively, will boost the bank’s core capital.

The bond, which has a perpetual tenor but can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year, will be of benchmark size - traditionally understood to mean worth upwards of $500 million.

Books will close globally at 13.30 UK time, the document showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)


