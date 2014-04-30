FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Abu Dhabi confirms Burdett as CFO
April 30, 2014 / 11:28 AM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Abu Dhabi confirms Burdett as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, has named James Burdett as group chief financial officer.

Burdett joins from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , where he was finance head of its international and institutional banking business.

Sources told Reuters in January that Burdett had been hired to the role.

Burdett rejoins Alex Thursby, who headed international and institutional banking at ANZ until he was appointed CEO of NBAD last year. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

