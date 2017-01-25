National Bank of Abu Dhabi to discuss new debt programmes

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday its board would meet on Jan. 31 to discuss approving new debt programmes.

The bank's statement did not give any details of the debt plans, or how they would fit into NBAD's planned merger with First Gulf Bank early this year.

The board will also discuss amending some of its existing debt programmes and review the bank's fourth-quarter and full- year financial results for 2016, according to the bourse statement. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)