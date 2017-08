ABU DHABI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi shareholders on Tuesday approved a doubling of its euro medium term note (EMTN) programme to $15 billion from the existing level of $7.5 billion.

The changes to its debt programme were approved at the bank's annual general meeting. (Reporting by Tom Arnold & Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; writing by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely)