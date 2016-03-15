FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE bank NBAD hikes 2015 dividend - chairman
March 15, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

UAE bank NBAD hikes 2015 dividend - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 15 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, will hike its 2015 dividend to 0.45 dirhams ($0.12) per share, the bank’s chairman Nasser Ahmed al-Sowaidi said on Tuesday.

The new figure, announced at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting, is up from the 0.40 dirhams per share the bank proposed paying when it unveiled its annual results in January.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Executive Alex Thursby said the bank had no plans to enter new markets in 2016 and that its deposit base continued to “bloom”.

“There’s liquidity in the system,” Thursby said. “We are in a good position.”

$1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

