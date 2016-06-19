FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UAE banks NBAD and FGB confirm talks over possible merger
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

UAE banks NBAD and FGB confirm talks over possible merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank (FGB) on Sunday confirmed they were in talks over a possible merger or a combination of the two businesses.

Reuters, citing sources aware of the matter, had reported on Thursday that the two banks were in preliminary talks on a merger.

In Sunday's statement, the banks said each lender had formed a working group made up of senior executive management to "review the commercial potential along with any legal and structural aspects of a merger or combination".

Once complete, the groups will provide their recommendations to their respective boards of directors.

"At this time, there is no certainty that discussions between NBAD and FGB will result in a merger or combination," the statement added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.