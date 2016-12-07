Shareholders of Abu Dhabi bank NBAD approve merger with FGB - spokesman

ABU DHABI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) secured shareholders’ assent to merge with First Gulf Bank (FGB) at a meeting on Wednesday, a spokesman for NBAD said.

The pair announced in July that their boards had approved the tie-up, which will create one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa with assets of around $175 billion.

Shareholders of FGB will meet later on Wednesday to vote on approving the merger. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)