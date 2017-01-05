FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
MOVES-UAE bank NBAD confirms departure of four senior managers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 2, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 8 months ago

MOVES-UAE bank NBAD confirms departure of four senior managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Four top managers at National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) have resigned from the lender, effective from Jan. 1, 2017, it said on Thursday.

Abdulla Mohammed Saleh AbdulRaheem, deputy group chief executive, and Qamber al-Mulla, senior managing director and chief executive of Gulf and international, had both left the bank, it said.

Saif al-Shehhi, senior managing director, UAE government and key Abu Dhabi-based clients, and Abdulla al-Otaiba, senior managing director and group head of global retail & commercial had also left, the bank said.

Reuters reported the departure of the four on Dec. 28, citing sources. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.