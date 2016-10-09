FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Waha hires ex-BNP Paribas banker as COO
October 9, 2016 / 6:06 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Waha hires ex-BNP Paribas banker as COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital said on Sunday that it had appointed a former BNP Paribas investment banker as its new chief operating officer.

Alain Dib will lead Waha's investment businesses after a 20-year career with BNP Paribas, the company said in a statement. Dib's last position was head of equity capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at the French bank.

He also worked previously at Deutsche Bank as managing director in its European leverage finance group. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
