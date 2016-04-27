FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE bank NBAD confident of 2016 earnings growth despite Q1 profit drop - CFO
April 27, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

UAE bank NBAD confident of 2016 earnings growth despite Q1 profit drop - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, April 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the emirate’s largest lender by assets, is confident of its ability to deliver single-digit earnings growth in 2016, said the bank’s chief financial officer on Wednesday.

James Burdett was speaking on a media conference call after the bank posted a 10.7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as revenues dropped and impairment charges for bad loans rose.

Chief Executive Alex Thursby had said in January that the bank expected low single-digit earnings growth in 2016 and “moderate to good” loan growth.

Also on Wednesday’s call, Thursby said the bank’s provisions were expected to experience a slow decline in subsequent quarters, although NBAD would have to remain careful to manage the situation. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)

