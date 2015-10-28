FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tight liquidity may force UAE bank NBAD to raise borrowing rates -CEO
October 28, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Tight liquidity may force UAE bank NBAD to raise borrowing rates -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi may have to raise borrowing rates if a prolonged environment of tight liquidity in the United Arab Emirates’ banking sector continues, chief executive Alex Thursby said in an analysts’ call on Wednesday.

“We do think the tightening liquidity will eventually force banks to raise rates, therefore that may push us,” Thursby said. “We havent seen it yet,” he said, but added that it could impact earning estimates for the third quarter in 2016.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold

