UAE lender NBAD Q4 profit drops 25 pct
January 27, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

UAE lender NBAD Q4 profit drops 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday reported a 24.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts forecasts.

NBAD, almost 70 percent owned by an Abu Dhabi state investment fund, made a net profit of 1.036 billion dirhams ($282.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 1.372 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit for the period of 1.32 billion dirhams.

For 2015, the bank said net profit was 5.23 billion dirhams, down 6.2 percent from 2014.

The board proposed a cash dividend of 0.4 dirhams per share for the year 2015. The cash figure is the same as the payout in 2014, although the previous year also had a 10 percent stock dividend. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

