FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q2 net profit dips 4.8 pct, meets forecasts
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q2 net profit dips 4.8 pct, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the emirate's largest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted a 4.8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, broadly in line with forecasts.

NBAD, which earlier this month said it had provisionally agreed to merge with rival First Gulf Bank, made a net profit of 1.38 billion dirhams ($375.8 million) in the three months ending June 30, according to a statement.

This compared to 1.45 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier, while the average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters was for a net profit in the quarter of 1.32 billion dirhams.

Merging NBAD and FGB, as recommended by the boards of the two lenders, would create one of the largest banks by assets in the Middle East and Africa. The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.