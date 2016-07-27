National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q2 net profit dips 4.8 pct, meets forecasts

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the emirate's largest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted a 4.8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, broadly in line with forecasts.

NBAD, which earlier this month said it had provisionally agreed to merge with rival First Gulf Bank, made a net profit of 1.38 billion dirhams ($375.8 million) in the three months ending June 30, according to a statement.

This compared to 1.45 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier, while the average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters was for a net profit in the quarter of 1.32 billion dirhams.

Merging NBAD and FGB, as recommended by the boards of the two lenders, would create one of the largest banks by assets in the Middle East and Africa. The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)