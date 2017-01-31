National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q4 net profit up 28 pct

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the emirate's largest lender by assets, on Tuesday posted a 28 percent rise in fourth quarter profit, in line with analysts' forecasts.

NBAD, which is currently in a merger process with rival First Gulf Bank, made a net profit of 1.33 billion dirham ($362.1 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, according to a statement.

This compared to 1.04 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier, while the average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was for a net profit in the quarter of 1.28 billion dirhams.

The board proposed a cash dividend of 0.45 dirhams per share for the year 2016, the same as the payout for 2015. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Keith Weir)