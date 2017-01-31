FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q4 net profit up 28 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 7 months ago

National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q4 net profit up 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the emirate's largest lender by assets, on Tuesday posted a 28 percent rise in fourth quarter profit, in line with analysts' forecasts.

NBAD, which is currently in a merger process with rival First Gulf Bank, made a net profit of 1.33 billion dirham ($362.1 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, according to a statement.

This compared to 1.04 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier, while the average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was for a net profit in the quarter of 1.28 billion dirhams.

The board proposed a cash dividend of 0.45 dirhams per share for the year 2016, the same as the payout for 2015. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Keith Weir)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.