FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
CORRECTED-UAE's newly merged bank Q1 net profit rises 12.4 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 19, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-UAE's newly merged bank Q1 net profit rises 12.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to three months to March 31, not Jan. 31)

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank (FGB), the newly merged lender, on Wednesday posted a pro-forma first quarter net profit rise of 12.4 percent.

NBAD and FGB formally merged on April 1.

The merged bank made a net profit of 2.93 billion dirhams ($797.80 million) in the three months ending March 31, according to a statement.

Pro-forma group net profit increased by 12.4 percent from last year, driven by healthy activity across our various businesses and notable improvements in efficiency and asset quality, the bank said. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Saeed Azhar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.