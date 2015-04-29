FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE bank NBAD posts marginal Q1 net profit rise, below estimates
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

UAE bank NBAD posts marginal Q1 net profit rise, below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday posted a marginal increase in first-quarter net profit which fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

NBAD, almost 70-percent owned by Abu Dhabi’s government, made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.6 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 1.41 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014, the bank said in a statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit of 1.49 billion dirhams for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.