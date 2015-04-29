FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE bank NBAD expects costs to jump 10.9 pct in 2015 - CFO
April 29, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

UAE bank NBAD expects costs to jump 10.9 pct in 2015 - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) expects operating expenses to increase to 4.1 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) in 2015, its chief financial officer said, a 10.9 percent jump on the previous year, according to Reuters’ calculation.

The United Arab Emirates’ largest lender by assets reported a marginal increase in first-quarter net profit as a rise in interest income and lower bad loan charges were offset by a 28.5 percent hike in expenses.

James Burdett told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday that costs would stabilise around the figure posted in the first quarter.

“Our approach is to invest into transforming the bank early and let the revenues catch up,” Burdett said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French; Editing by Louise Heavens)

