Top UAE bank NBAD Q2 profit rises 1 pct
#Financials
July 29, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Top UAE bank NBAD Q2 profit rises 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, July 29 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, reported a 1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with analysts’ estimates.

NBAD, almost 70 percent owned by Abu Dhabi’s government, made a net profit of 1.45 billion dirhams ($395 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 1.43 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014, the bank said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit of 1.47 billion dirhams. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)

